News Poetry: Undocumented?

Karen Douglass
October 04, 2017 Just In No Comments
Every day wear sturdy shoes
in case you need to run.

Pack a small bag, keep it
light and close.

Sew money into the lining
of your coat.

Bid your friends goodbye
(comes from god be with ye)
every time you part and mean it.

Do not adopt a puppy because
your dog will be left behind
on the wrong side of the wall.

Goodbye and may you never
need this plan.

 

Photo credit: Seabamirum, Creative Commons, Flickr

About the Author

Karen Douglass

Karen Douglass has taught writing at Front Range Community College and is a member of The Academy of American Poets and Columbine Poets of Colorado. Her most recent poetry is Two-Gun Lil (212). Visit Karen at http://kvdbooks.com.

