News Poetry: Undocumented?

Every day wear sturdy shoes

in case you need to run.

Pack a small bag, keep it

light and close.

Sew money into the lining

of your coat.

Bid your friends goodbye

(comes from god be with ye)

every time you part and mean it.

Do not adopt a puppy because

your dog will be left behind

on the wrong side of the wall.

Goodbye and may you never

need this plan.

