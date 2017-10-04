News Poetry: Undocumented?
Every day wear sturdy shoes
in case you need to run.
Pack a small bag, keep it
light and close.
Sew money into the lining
of your coat.
Bid your friends goodbye
(comes from god be with ye)
every time you part and mean it.
Do not adopt a puppy because
your dog will be left behind
on the wrong side of the wall.
Goodbye and may you never
need this plan.
Photo credit: Seabamirum, Creative Commons, Flickr
Like this story? Steal it! Feel free to republish it in part or in full, just please give credit to The Colorado Independent and add a link to the original.
Got a tip? Story pitch? Send us an e-mail. Follow The Colorado Independent on Twitter.
SIGN UP FOR OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER
EVENTS
An evening with Clarence Moses-EL
ATTENTION news junkies, civil libertarians, and anyone familiar with the twisted case against Clarence Moses-EL, who spent 28 years behind bars on a wrongful conviction: […]Read More
THE BLOGS
News Poetry: Undocumented?
Every day wear sturdy shoes in case you need to run. Pack a small bag, keep it light and close. Sew money into the lining […]Read More