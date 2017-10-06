News Poetry: Dear Congress
Dear Congress
I never want to write another poem
titled: again
So I’m sending you a pen
I never want to hear the cries
the shattering bullets
from an automatic weapon
designed only to kill people
as fast as possible
so I’m sending you a pen
I’m sending you a brand new shiny pen
like you got on your first day of school
so you can begin to write
new, shiny laws
I want to read happy stories
in the local newspaper
of the grade-school kids
rescuing a duckling from the storm-drain
rather than cowering quietly
under a desk
so I’m sending you a pen
I never want to count
Flag-draped coffins
being unloaded from foreign planes
so I’m sending you a pen
Dear enacters of laws
there are children born on this soil
to parents that entered in the night
who need your shield
your lighting-the-lamps
so I’m sending you a pen
I want our elections to be safe
from rigging and hacking
and accessible to all citizens
so I’m sending you a pen
I want our people to have access
to our wonderful doctors and healers
without the fear of losing their homes
so I’m sending you a pen
I want laws that protects
our sky and oceans
more than the companies that spew
poisonous chemicals
and explode the shale
under our neighborhoods for oil
so I’m sending you a pen
Dear Congress,
I want to stand proudly beside you
as you use your courageous ink
to champion: We The People
so I’m sending you a pen
Photo credit: Toshiyuki IMAI, Creative Commons, Flickr
