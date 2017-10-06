News Poetry: Dear Congress

Dear Congress

I never want to write another poem

titled: again

So I’m sending you a pen

I never want to hear the cries

the shattering bullets

from an automatic weapon

designed only to kill people

as fast as possible

so I’m sending you a pen

I’m sending you a brand new shiny pen

like you got on your first day of school

so you can begin to write

new, shiny laws

I want to read happy stories

in the local newspaper

of the grade-school kids

rescuing a duckling from the storm-drain

rather than cowering quietly

under a desk

so I’m sending you a pen

I never want to count

Flag-draped coffins

being unloaded from foreign planes

so I’m sending you a pen

Dear enacters of laws

there are children born on this soil

to parents that entered in the night

who need your shield

your lighting-the-lamps

so I’m sending you a pen

I want our elections to be safe

from rigging and hacking

and accessible to all citizens

so I’m sending you a pen

I want our people to have access

to our wonderful doctors and healers

without the fear of losing their homes

so I’m sending you a pen

I want laws that protects

our sky and oceans

more than the companies that spew

poisonous chemicals

and explode the shale

under our neighborhoods for oil

so I’m sending you a pen

Dear Congress,

I want to stand proudly beside you

as you use your courageous ink

to champion: We The People

so I’m sending you a pen

Photo credit: Toshiyuki IMAI, Creative Commons, Flickr