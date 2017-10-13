The Home Front: ‘2,500 children and pregnant mothers’ could lose health coverage in a Colorado county because of Congress

“After Congress let funding for the national Children’s Health Insurance Program expire at the end of September, local health care providers are working to educate families on options should they lose access to affordable health care for their children next year,” reports The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel. “Mesa County has more than 2,500 children and pregnant mothers who receive health care through Colorado’s Child Health Plan Plus (CHP+) who would no longer receive health care, and most likely would not be eligible for Medicaid, leaving them to search for other options. There are approximately 11,000 kids in the program across western Colorado and 75,000 in the state.”

“Greeley firefighter Mike Flatt shoved four chairs together against a wall in the airport terminal, then draped a few blankets on top of them,” reports The Greeley Tribune. “It was about 2 in the morning on Aug. 31, and evacuees from the small community of Beaumont, Texas, would be here in three hours, fleeing the flooded coastal city of about 118,000. Not long before, Hurricane Harvey had dumped 68 inches of rain on the city, turning its streets into rivers and leaving thousands of people stranded. Flatt, as a member of a 45-person team of Colorado firefighters deployed to Texas to assist in hurricane relief, would help those evacuees board planes bound for Dallas, where they might be able to find shelter.”

“A former Longmont teacher accused of ‘grooming’ a student before entering into a sexual relationship with her once she graduated has been charged with sexual assault,” reports The Longmont Times-Call. “Kelly Wayne Burns, 49, was formally charged with sexual assault on a child in a position of trust with a pattern of abuse at a hearing on Thursday. The charging document reads that Burns “knowingly subjected” the student to “sexual contact and the victim was less than 18 years of age and the defendant was in a position of trust with respect to the victim.” The charge, a Class 3 felony, falls under Colorado’s indeterminate sentencing law, which means Burns could face a lifetime in prison if convicted.”

“Residents in the area of upper Fish Creek Falls Road are on alert for a bear that has been targeting their cars,” reports The Steamboat Pilot. “Colorado Parks and Wildlife is aware of the issue. “Everyone needs to remember to lock their vehicles and the main level doors and windows,” said Christy Bubenheim with Parks and Wildlife. Andy Heppelmann, who lives on Highland Circle, said his neighbor had her unlocked car broken into Sunday night.”

“The nights were long, frigid and he barely slept, but all the while Shuei Kato just tried to maintain his usual even-keeled nature, subconsciously relying on the belief that his abilities to problem solve would eventually bring him home,” reports The Summit Daily News. “With little more than a day’s worth of supplies and perhaps slightly more gear than that of a typical afternoon hiker, the Wildernest resident managed to overcome roughly 80 hours in the backcountry and not only live, but suffer little more than some minor soreness and swelling. The 36-year-old husband and father of two acknowledged pessimism occasionally surfaced after getting lost during a trek up the 14,000-foot peak Missouri Mountain in Chaffee County this past Saturday. However, he said he couldn’t let notions of failing to make it out of the forest cloud his mind or his judgment. The energy was much better spent coming up with solutions.”

“Black Hills Energy’s plan to adjust its rates came under fire from Pueblo-area customers, especially solar power users, during testimony Thursday in front of an administrative law judge from the Colorado Public Utilities Commission,” reports The Pueblo Chieftain. “Judge Harris Adams listened as ratepayers complained the utility wants to raise its monthly fixed fees for solar power users, as well as residential rates for many families. Adams is reviewing Black Hills’ plan, called a Phase 2 rate case, which explains how the utility intends to collect all its revenues, including a $1 million increase approved by the PUC last December.”

“Tomi-Ann Roberts was deciding whether to pursue a life in theater when she met Harvey Weinstein, an emerging Hollywood power broker whose heavy-handed sexual advance pushed her toward a career exploring the sexualization of women in society,” reports The Denver Post. “I’m not going to say the line between walking out of Harvey Weinstein’s apartment is the line that got me here,” the 54-year-old Colorado College psychology professor said Thursday, “but that was foundational.” Roberts was a Smith College student waiting tables in New York City’s theater district in the summer of 1984 when Weinstein and his brother, Bob, sat down for a meal at the restaurant.”

“The Fort Collins police officer at the center of an investigation of an incident that occurred while he was off duty has been identified as Stephan Sparacio,” reports The Coloradoan in Fort Collins. “Part of an interaction between Sparacio and a woman identified as Kimberly Chancellor was recorded by a bystander, and the officer can be seen pinning the woman to the ground. According to Fort Collins Police Services, Sparacio was on his way to an assignment on Oct. 6 when he saw a car speeding in traffic, so he followed the car until it parked. He tried to make contact with the woman, who reportedly tried to leave, and Sparacio ‘physically took her into custody’ after an interaction between the two in the 1100 block of West Plum Street, police said.”

“Matt Lepore and members of the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission lent their ears to Broomfield residents about their concerns with a proposed oil and gas development just weeks before the operator undergoes its spacing application hearing,” reports The Boulder Daily Camera. “Recurring themes covered health affects, oil and gas rules and regulations not keeping up with technology and recommendations on how to address those laws. Comments ranged from general statements of outrage about large-scale industrial operations moving into neighborhoods and asking COGCC to deny the application to specific requests that came about as a result of months of scientific research.”

“One of the most dangerous times for a victim of domestic violence is when that person makes the decision to leave that relationship,” reports The Durango Herald. “When a victim does decide to leave, the decision itself is difficult because the victim is oftentimes leaving an intimate partner or the father of their children. Tara Cane, director of Family Crisis Services, said leaving for a victim can mean they’re giving up on a relationship, and that can cause a lot of grief.”

“Final shots are being filmed and most of the work has headed to the editing room as a Fort Lewis College class’s documentary about the history of uranium in Durango is set to premiere next week,” reports The Cañon City Daily Record. “This project has proven itself to be a very innovative and ambitious endeavor,” said Stacey Sotosky, an assistant professor who teaches digital video production. “I’m very proud of the work we’ve accomplished in the last seven weeks. It’s been a very unique classroom experience for all.” This semester, the FLC class partnered with Rocky Mountain PBS to create a five- to seven-minute documentary about the history of uranium in Durango.”

“Commuters, rejoice: The widening of the “Gap” is a step closer to reality,” reports The Gazette. “The Colorado Department of Transportation has identified $250 million that, along with local contributions and federal grant money, could pay to broaden the stretch of Interstate 25 from Monument to Castle Rock. The solution was found in a new state law, previously known as Senate Bill 267, which policymakers expect will generate about $1.8 billion for transportation needs over the next 20 years.”

“Don’t say Colorado legislators didn’t do anything good during their two-day special session this month, though two attempts to fix a costly mistake in a new law went nowhere,” reports ColoradoPolitics. “Some of them raised almost $15,000 for hurricane victims dueling on the kickball field on a cold, rainy Monday night in the first Bipartisan Charity Legislative Kickball Game. Walmart donated $10,000 for disaster relief through the American Red Cross to sponsor the game with support from Metropolitan State University of Denver. Each legislator who played in the game raised or donated at least $100.”

“Colfax Avenue was built for the golden age of cars. Now, after a decade of fighting, it looks like the avenue may finally get a significant change to protect pedestrians,” reports Denverite. “We’ve got one of the most dangerous corridors, in terms of pedestrians, in the city,” said Frank Locantore, director of the Colfax Avenue Business Improvement District.”