News Poetry: Of Diesels and Subterfuge

Of Diesels and Subterfuge

Ordinary Tuesday,

meaning evil & good are pulling

on different ends of the same serpent.

I am hardly bothered by their charade

anymore. I’ve got my own incubus

scurrying around inside, playing a zither

and releasing the gerbils from their cages.

Besides, I’m busy parsing the obituaries

when I see a headline about acres of cars

on the grasslands outside Colorado Springs,

at the base of Pike’s Peak. I remember

just last week riding past this site,

wondering WTF, and here in the Denver Post,

a story explaining—10,000 late model

Volkswagens & Audis guilty of falsehoods

bordering on subterfuge. How they

circumvented the sensors sensing pollutants

from their diesel engines. All guilty

of sins of emission.

And I feel now a certain sadness

at this automobile purgatory,

all the Touregs, Tiguans, Beetles & Golfs

waiting implacably with their more affluent

cousins, with short upper-class names,

like Q5 & A8, for a redemption that will

or will not come, biding time, hanging on,

here amidst the locusts and the sparrows,

a stone’s throw from the interstate

they still lust after.

Photo credit: davidd, Creative Commons, Flickr