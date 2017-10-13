News Poetry: Of Diesels and Subterfuge
Of Diesels and Subterfuge
Ordinary Tuesday,
meaning evil & good are pulling
on different ends of the same serpent.
I am hardly bothered by their charade
anymore. I’ve got my own incubus
scurrying around inside, playing a zither
and releasing the gerbils from their cages.
Besides, I’m busy parsing the obituaries
when I see a headline about acres of cars
on the grasslands outside Colorado Springs,
at the base of Pike’s Peak. I remember
just last week riding past this site,
wondering WTF, and here in the Denver Post,
a story explaining—10,000 late model
Volkswagens & Audis guilty of falsehoods
bordering on subterfuge. How they
circumvented the sensors sensing pollutants
from their diesel engines. All guilty
of sins of emission.
And I feel now a certain sadness
at this automobile purgatory,
all the Touregs, Tiguans, Beetles & Golfs
waiting implacably with their more affluent
cousins, with short upper-class names,
like Q5 & A8, for a redemption that will
or will not come, biding time, hanging on,
here amidst the locusts and the sparrows,
a stone’s throw from the interstate
they still lust after.
Photo credit: davidd, Creative Commons, Flickr
