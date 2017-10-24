News Poetry: The Judas Horse

The Judas Horse

In the forgotten acres

of the American west,

sun-splashed, alkaline places,

stone-strewn and arid,

there are pockets of wild horses

living on miles and miles of miles

and miles.

Bands of ten or twenty, sorrels and buckskins,

duns, and blacks and paints—

wide-eyed wary descendants

of hard luck ranchers and miners,

even a few whose lineage dates

to the Spanish, surviving now in the company

of lions, coyotes, red-tailed hawks.

Are they symbols of freedom, succeeding

on the fringes or an over breeding burden

on the landscape? They have become a burr

under the algorithm of BLM wildlife managers,

tasked with managing the unmanageable.

And every now and then, they round them up

with helicopters, descending with a whir

of dust and adrenaline.

But all would be mayhem, save for the

one tame mare or gelding,

known cryptically as a Judas Horse,

embedded two weeks previously,

who leads them, wide eyed, hoof to tail

into the funnel and the corral that awaits.

I suspect, back at the pen,

the bit burns and blisters,

and the saddle singes the withers

on the one chosen to betray

these wild brethren destined for adoption

or domesticity or death.

Photo credit: BLMIdaho, Creative Commons, Flickr