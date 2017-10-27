News Poetry: Me Too

Me Too

If you want to know

rage rags on women

like menstrual blues

Sit down here and I’ll

wash your face, little man,

tell you how something Nin-

Ja opens vulva,

blood rush tickle

A willingness opens

A bearing down to

a core with no name

with no shame

You will think you know

what’s what, that

it’s you doing it to her

Let me wipe the sleep

from your eyes

with this tough rag.

Sit on the toilet,

the one that men have

pissed in like they were

Just pissing in me

just doing their thing

Not spit, not sperm not

The powerful egg

that drops into its

hollow reed with the moon.

