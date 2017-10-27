News Poetry: Me Too
Me Too
If you want to know
rage rags on women
like menstrual blues
Sit down here and I’ll
wash your face, little man,
tell you how something Nin-
Ja opens vulva,
blood rush tickle
A willingness opens
A bearing down to
a core with no name
with no shame
You will think you know
what’s what, that
it’s you doing it to her
Let me wipe the sleep
from your eyes
with this tough rag.
Sit on the toilet,
the one that men have
pissed in like they were
Just pissing in me
just doing their thing
Not spit, not sperm not
The powerful egg
that drops into its
hollow reed with the moon.
Photo credit: pwjamro, Creative Commons, Flickr
it’s unfortunate this site isn’t moderated for inappropriate responses, because Jackie St. Joan is a brilliant writer, and she wipes our faces with a powerful rag