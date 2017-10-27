News Poetry: Me Too

Jacqueline St Joan
October 27, 2017 Just In 1 Comment
News Poetry: Me Too

Me Too

If you want to know

        rage rags on women

        like menstrual blues

Sit down here and I’ll

        wash your face, little man,

        tell you how something Nin-

Ja opens vulva,

        blood rush tickle

        A willingness opens

A bearing down to

        a core with no name

        with no shame

You will think you know

        what’s what, that

        it’s you doing it to her

Let me wipe the sleep

        from your eyes

        with this tough rag.

Sit on the toilet,

        the one that men have

        pissed in like they were

Just pissing in me

        just doing their thing

        Not spit, not sperm not

The powerful egg

        that drops into its

        hollow reed with the moon.

 

Photo credit: pwjamro, Creative Commons, Flickr 

Like this story? Steal it! Feel free to republish it in part or in full, just please give credit to The Colorado Independent and add a link to the original.

Got a tip? Story pitch? Send us an e-mail. Follow The Colorado Independent on Twitter.



About the Author

Jacqueline St Joan

Jacqueline St. Joan is a Denver author of poetry, fiction and nonfiction. A retired lawyer and judge, St. Joan brings together the worlds of domestic violence law and literature.

1 Comment

  1. Art Goodtimes on said:

    it’s unfortunate this site isn’t moderated for inappropriate responses, because Jackie St. Joan is a brilliant writer, and she wipes our faces with a powerful rag

Leave a Response

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>