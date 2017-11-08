Colorado Republican AG Cynthia Coffman jumps in the governor’s race. Here’s what that means.

… for one it means a current gubernatorial rival might run to replace her instead

Attorney General Cynthia Coffman chose the morning after Election Day to leap into a crowded race governor leaving Republicans scrambling to field candidates to run in her place for AG— including George Brauchler, a high-profile district attorney who is already running for governor.

Coffman becomes the first female candidate in the field of nine contenders vying for the job of term-limited Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper. Her decision leaves the attorney general’s race wide open, which could cause a series of dominoes to fall across the Republican gameboard in Colorado. Brauchler, the current Arapaho-area district attorney, is reportedly deciding whether to ditch the governor’s race and run for AG instead.

Coffman, whose campaign coffers have swelled from oil and gas money, might also have to fight for that cash in a broader GOP field for governor that includes another statewide officeholder, State Treasurer Walker Stapleton, who is also tight with the industry. Extraction oil company, for instance, has already donated $5,000 to a Super PAC with ties to Stapleton.

In June, Coffman divorced her husband of 12 years, Republican Congressman Mike Coffman of Aurora, who is running for re-election.

Cynthia Coffman said the entrance into the governor’s race of Tom Tancredo, a Donald Trump-supporting immigration hawk, factored into her decision to run. A year ago, on Election Night, Coffman took the stage at the Colorado Republican Party’s victory event, pumped her fist in the air, and shouted “Go Trump!” into the microphone. She might have dialed back her public support. When Trump came up in an interview with a TV reporter on the day she announced, Coffman said only that she likes having a Republican president.

The attorney general joins five others in the race beyond Brauchler, Stapleton, and Tancredo. They include Denver investment banker Doug Robinson, entrepreneur and one-time lawmaker Victor Mitchell, Larimer County Commissioner Lew Gaiter, Donald Trump’s Denver co-chair Steve Barlock, former Parker mayor Greg Lopez, and San Luis Valley resident Jim Rundberg.

What’s Coffman’s background?

The daughter of a small-town Missouri judge and lawyer, Coffman is an attorney and prosecutor who worked in the attorney general’s office in Georgia in the 1990s. In 1996 she was the lawyer for the Summer Olympics in Atlanta and worked with the families of victims of the bombing that year. She moved to Colorado shortly after.

She served as a lawyer for the legislature, worked in private practice and as an attorney for the state health department. She was the attorney for GOP Gov. Bill Owens before becoming deputy attorney general.

In 2014 she beat Democrat Don Quick to become attorney general.

What are some of her campaign themes?

Coffman spent the day of her announcement talking about process over policy.

Reached by phone, Coffman told The Independent she was busy and unable to talk. Her campaign manager said she would only take questions by email.

“I would love to see a Republican governor again, and I think it would be great if it was a female,” Coffman told a TV station. (On the Democratic side, two women are running for governor.)

“I am motivated by what I have seen traveling the state as attorney general and what I think is a disparity in how different parts of Colorado have recovered from the recession and are dealing with the current economy and the infrastructure and growth,” Coffman said in a morning radio interview.

She said her top priority will be tackling how growth has outpaced the state’s infrastructure.

“We need to be more creative in the ways that we deliver healthcare in communities and mental health services and the way that we serve the disabled in Colorado,” she said, but did not give details.

Answering one policy question, she did say she believed affordable housing is one of “the greatest priorities that we have to tackle,” and said she would work with local governments. “Honestly local communities know how to deal with so many issues, they don’t need the state to tell them how to do it. They need the state to give a helping hand so they can build those houses and apartments.” She said as attorney general she has found innovative ways of working with the federal government to find housing for domestic violence victims.

She said she understands Coloradans want to preserve the state’s beauty, but “oil and gas companies are also responsible citizens and they care about the environment, too— they are conservationists.”

Where does Coffman fit along the Republican Party spectrum in Colorado?

This is a tough one.

Coffman’s relationship with the Colorado Republican Party has at least once looked like the relationship between a traveling oil tanker and a roadside bomb.

In 2015, after Steve House was elected chairman of the state GOP, with Coffman’s help, Coffman invited him for drinks at a hotel. There, according to a detailed story in The Washington Post, Coffman showed up with Tom Tancredo and ambushed House, insinuating he was having an affair, demanding he resign, and threatening to expose him.

From the July 2015 story:

If House — who swiftly denied the affair allegations — has been bruised, so too has Coffman. The wife of Rep. Mike Coffman (R-Colo.), she had been widely viewed as a likely contender for governor in 2018. Now commentators across Colorado are wondering aloud if the state attorney general committed blackmail.

In a column in The Colorado Statesman, former Republican Party director Jack Stansbery asked about Coffman, “What kind of person would turn so quickly and callously on a supposed friend and ally?”

BREAKING: @SteveHouseGOP has contacted the Denver DA and the US Attorney about his accusations against @CynthiaHCoffman. #COpolitics #9NEWS — Brandon Rittiman (@BrandonRittiman) June 23, 2015

Coffman tells media now that she and House have buried the hatchet. And now Coffman is running against Tancredo in a Republican primary.

In 2016, she gave a speech about Republican Party unity at the state GOP assembly and talked about her role as a protector of state sovereignty. But as a Republican, Coffman is no read-meat slinger on the front lines of the culture wars.

“I think I may be the only Republican attorney general in the country who walks in a Pride parade,” she once said, and is known as a vocal supporter of LGBT rights.

Her decisions as attorney general might offer a mixed bag for conservatives.

For instance, she has won conservative cred as being a bulwark against policies pushed by Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper and former Democratic President Barack Obama. She sued the federal government over Obama’s Clean Power Plan and its pollution standards, and she took on Obama’s EPA after the agency caused a mine-water spill that turned the Animas River mustard yellow. On the state level, she appealed a controversial oil-and-gas ruling against Hickenlooper’s wishes. Coffman also beat Hickenlooper at the State Supreme Court over whether she could sue the feds without his blessing. But she also upset TABOR hardliners with a legal opinion saying she believed it is constitutional to turn a nearly $1 billion hospital program into something called an enterprise fund where the money it generates wouldn’t hit revenue caps under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. And she is currently defending Colorado’s anti-discrimination law in public accommodations as the U.S. Supreme Court hears a case by a Colorado baker who didn’t want to make a cake for a gay couple. That case might pit her against U.S. Supreme Court Justice and Coloradan Neil Gorsuch.

Another recent high-profile decision came when Coffman declined to prosecute Micheal Baca, a member of Colorado’s Electoral College who was stripped of his position when he cast a vote for Ohio Gov. John Kasich instead of Hillary Clinton during a chaotic day last December. Baca became the first national elector in Colorado history to go rogue. Coffman said she used her discretion not to prosecute him because she didn’t want him making any more headlines. Republican Secretary of State Wayne Williams said he was “disappointed” with Coffman’s decision.

On the day she announced her candidacy for governor, Coffman said, “The leadership of this party is very well-intentioned but they’re dealing with a fractured electorate we need to unite the people behind the causes that are important and leave behind some of the petty fights.”

How does her entrance shakeup the attorney general’s race?

It creates a big problem for Republicans who hoped they needed only to focus on one wide-open big-ticket statewide race.

With Coffman not running for re-election there is no power of incumbency and so far no Republican has filed paperwork declaring they will run. On the Democratic side, there is already a robust primary for attorney general with some well-known candidates and hopefuls who have raised a lot of money.

Democrats running are Denver prosecutor Amy Padden, former University of Colorado Law School dean Phil Weiser, Thornton Rep. Joe Salazar, Boulder prosecutor Michael Dougherty, and Denver attorney Brad Levin.

On the day Coffman said she would rather run for governor, Denver talk radio host Ross Kaminsky posted a question on Facebook asking if his followers thought Brauchler should run for AG. The response was mixed. Brauchler’s campaign told The Denver Post he is considering it.

Brauchler, who won recent straw polls at tea party events and is running a gubernatorial campaign targeting the conservative base, has said he wants to run for governor and previously brushed off questions about running for AG. But that was prior to Tancredo’s entrance into the governor’s race, and prior to Brauchler losing his campaign manager who left to pursue other business. Brauchler also has not posted super-stellar fundraising numbers. Tancredo, who is more well known statewide than Brauchler, is likely to compete in the same pool for votes.

If Brauchler were to jump in the AG’s race he would have to explain to his gubernatorial supporters why he changed his mind, but Brauchler also hasn’t shown an allergy to doing that before. (See: Brauchler, George: Hospital Provider Fee.) There might also be a movement among some Republicans to draft him out of the governor’s race and into the AG’s race as a savior who could keep the office in Republican hands should a Democrat become governor.

Brauchler didn’t respond Wednesday to a message to talk about his plans.

Where might Coffman draw her support in the governor’s race?

With eight Republicans in the governor’s race, Coffman might try to position herself as a more moderate member of the bunch who can win a general election in a purple state.

Because she is starting later than eight others, she has yet to file a campaign finance disclosure statement so she doesn’t have the kind of public data to mine to see where she getting financial support.

“I have people who have been waiting to give and waiting to see that the Cynthia Coffman for governor account was open,” she said on KOAA radio the day she announced. “I think the money will come in. I also have very high name ID and have been around the state and talked to local newspapers and county commissioners, mayors, and I think that counts for a lot.”

How might the new primary system voters just passed affect a Coffman candidacy?

No one knows yet, but it could benefit a candidate who does not come from the far right wing of the party more than one who does.

Because voters approved ballot measure Prop 108 on Nov. 8, Colorado’s next governor’s race will be the first year unaffiliated voters will be allowed to have a say in whom the Republican Party nominates for governor. Republicans will still caucus for their candidates at precincts around the state — and unaffiliated voters cannot participate in those — but once candidates land on the primary ballot, either by coming out of caucuses or petitioning on, unaffiliated voters could be allowed to vote, unless a lawsuit derails the law. If the law stands, it would mean that in the 2018 governor’s race, mailed ballots will be sent to unaffiliated voters with the names of Democratic and Republican primary candidates.

Voters can choose one party or the other to participate in. One aim of Prop 108 was to water down the voting power of the activist base in each party by broadening the electorate. Proponents of the measure saw it as a way to reduce the chances of Colorado nominating extreme candidates on either side.