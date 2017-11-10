Colorado Dem House leader strips Dem of chairmanship after harassment allegations, urges him to resign

A national cascade of sexual assault allegations against public figures and fallout from them has reached the Colorado statehouse— and with very different results when it comes to partisan wagon circling.

Today, Democratic House Majority Leader Crisanta Duran stripped Thornton Democratic Rep. Steve Lebsock from his chairmanship of a local government committee and indicated he should “do the right thing” and resign following a bombshell report by Colorado Public Radio that cited nine legislators, staffers and lobbyists alleging Lebsock harassed women. Lebsock is also running a statewide race for state treasurer.

From CPR’s report:

Rep. Faith Winter said Lebsock tried to get her to leave a bar with him in 2016. Both were attending a party to celebrate the end of the legislative session. Lawmakers, lobbyists, staff, the governor and members of the media attended the event a few blocks from the Capitol Building. Winter alleges that Lebsock suggested sexual acts the two could do to make each other happy because it was the end of the legislative session and they deserved to be happy.

Winter is also a Democrat.

“While my formal role in investigating complaints established under Joint Rule 38 prohibits me from making initial judgments about the facts, these numerous allegations would represent a major breach of decorum, and I would expect that Rep. Lebsock would consider the impact of his actions on his colleagues and the public confidence in our institution, and do the right thing and resign,” said Duran, the Democratic House leader, in a statement. “There is no place for those types of actions at the legislature.”

In a statement to The Denver Post, Lebsock said: “I’m extremely sorry that Rep. Winter has been hurt, but I can also say honestly that I do not remember ever saying anything inappropriate to Rep. Winter (the night of the alleged incident).”

Commenters on social media were quick to point out a difference in which party leadership in Colorado is handling allegations of sexual misconduct appearing in the press versus how Republicans at the national level have responded to allegations that Roy Moore, the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, kissed an fondled a 14-year-old, which he denies. Republican leaders, including U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee, which seeks to get Republicans elected across the country and has cut ties with Moore, have said Moore should drop out of the Senate race “if these allegations are found to be true.”

In Colorado, some Democrats are going straight to “resign.”

Here’s Steamboat Springs-area Democratic Rep.e-elect Dylan Roberts:

The prosecutor in me understands the importance of 'innocent until proven guilty'. However, the human in me believes @FaithKWinter. I stand with Speaker @crisantaduran and several of my other colleagues in asking @RepLebsock to resign. #copolitics #coleg https://t.co/wyqNqLLmhS — Dylan Roberts (@DRobCO) November 10, 2017

And here’s former Colorado Senate Democratic staffer David Pourshoushtari:

None of this “if it’s true” crap — I believe Rep. Faith Winter. Lebsock needs to resign. #copolitics #coleg https://t.co/fzgwEElHJX — Pourshoushtari 🤔 (@davidkpoursh) November 10, 2017

The state’s largest progressive organization is also angling for his immediate ouster:

ProgressNow Colorado is calling on Rep. Steve Lebsock to immediately resign from the Colorado legislature. https://t.co/7mIB7VwpFu #copolitics #coleg — ProgressNowCO (@ProgressNowCO) November 10, 2017

Republicans didn’t exactly get a clear pass in the CPR story, though they went unnamed.

More from the CPR piece produced by Bente Birkland:

Several female lobbyists said they try to avoid being alone with certain senators and go to offices in pairs or ask a male colleague to talk to them instead. None were willing to be named for this story, saying they feared going public would hurt their work at the legislature. Another said, “It’s a well known fact across the building that people like Rep. Lebsock and a number of Senate Republicans have all behaved in a way that that would never be accepted in any other conventional workplace. It crosses party lines and has been happening for generations.” Republicans hold a one-seat majority in the Senate and the president, Kevin Grantham, said no-one has come forward to him with concerns about alleged sexual or other misconduct by any member of the Senate. “This is obviously something we would take very seriously — any kind of allegations of harassment,” Grantham said.

In earlier comments to CPR, Lebsock expressed support for the #metoo social media movement, telling a reporter, “The ‘me too’ movement has afforded victims of sexual harassment an opportunity to talk about some of the things that have happened in their lives and I think that’s a good way for people to start the healing process.”

He added, “I think that’s about all I’m willing to say at this point because I’m not sure what you’re referencing at all.”