News Poetry: A Different Sort of Eden

Jose A. Alcantara
November 14, 2017 Just In No Comments
Sometimes a woman, to defend herself,

or her cubs, will dress up as a bear,

pluck, one by one, the twenty ribs of a man,

and strap them on as claws.

 

This is not a woman to be trifled with,

even if you see the seams in her suit,

even if you fashion yourself a tamer of wild animals,

even if, especially if, you are a snake, a smooth-talker, a bit of a devil.

 

No, do not mess with her,

no matter how shiny your apple.

 

Photo credit: Lisa Parker, Creative Commons, Flickr 

About the Author

Jose A. Alcantara

Jose A. Alcantara works in a bookstore in Aspen, Colorado. He started writing poetry after a quasi-mystical experience in a graveyard involving Dante, a dead woman named Guadalupe, melting frost, a raven, and some church bells. His poems have appeared, or are forthcoming, in Poetry Daily, The Southern Review, Spillway, Rattle, Beloit Poetry Journal, and 99 Poems for the 99%. Jose is a former Fishtrap Fellow and was the winner of the 2017 Patricia Bibby Memorial Scholarship from Tebot Bach.

