News Poetry: A Different Sort of Eden
Sometimes a woman, to defend herself,
or her cubs, will dress up as a bear,
pluck, one by one, the twenty ribs of a man,
and strap them on as claws.
This is not a woman to be trifled with,
even if you see the seams in her suit,
even if you fashion yourself a tamer of wild animals,
even if, especially if, you are a snake, a smooth-talker, a bit of a devil.
No, do not mess with her,
no matter how shiny your apple.
