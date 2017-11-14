News Poetry: A Different Sort of Eden

Sometimes a woman, to defend herself,

or her cubs, will dress up as a bear,

pluck, one by one, the twenty ribs of a man,

and strap them on as claws.

This is not a woman to be trifled with,

even if you see the seams in her suit,

even if you fashion yourself a tamer of wild animals,

even if, especially if, you are a snake, a smooth-talker, a bit of a devil.

No, do not mess with her,

no matter how shiny your apple.

Photo credit: Lisa Parker, Creative Commons, Flickr