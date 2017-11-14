News Poetry: A Different Sort of Eden
Sometimes a woman, to defend herself,
or her cubs, will dress up as a bear,
pluck, one by one, the twenty ribs of a man,
and strap them on as claws.
This is not a woman to be trifled with,
even if you see the seams in her suit,
even if you fashion yourself a tamer of wild animals,
even if, especially if, you are a snake, a smooth-talker, a bit of a devil.
No, do not mess with her,
no matter how shiny your apple.
Photo credit: Lisa Parker, Creative Commons, Flickr
Jose is my brother and a very sweet soul and talented poet . Keep up the great writing . I love you bro.