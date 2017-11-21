News Poetry: Bedtime Story for Denver

Once again upon too many times, a girl

was stolen from her family and delivered

to men. They leered, breathed fire down her neck,

nodded to one another—right shape,

right size. They tucked her into the darkness,

settled onto her the way they would an armchair.

They made themselves comfortable, offered her

to guests. When her surface grew seedy and torn,

they turned her over. Her hooded eyes caught

slivers of bedroom and alley, tattered asphalt.

Fists like pocked moons. Others came

to break open the door, but she didn’t feel

saved. Even good men had teeth that glittered.

It would be a long time before she could sleep,

accustomed though she was to lying down.

