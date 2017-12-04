Colorado Gives Day is tomorrow

No one covers criminal and social justice, the ripple effects of the housing market, the tension between environment and industry, or statewide politics, voter accessibility issues, campaign finance and Colorado media with the same tenacity and integrity as The Colorado Independent.

The Indy has some of the best-known names in Colorado journalism on its staff, including Susan Greene, Tina Griego, Mike Littwin, Corey Hutchins and Mike Keefe, a Pulitzer winner. Our coverage is vital at this time in our country and in our state. We have an open governor’s race in full swing next year and The Indy is positioning itself to write about politics, people and policy in a way their competitors can’t match.

If you care about Colorado, you should care about The Indy. Schedule your Colorado Gives Day donation today