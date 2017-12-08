Rally to Save Net Neutrality TOMORROW

Activists from around the state will rally in support of the Federal Communications Commission’s Net Neutrality rules tomorrow, December 9th at 1:00 PM in Denver’s Skyline Park (between 17th & 18th on Arapahoe).

The rally will include a keynote address from Representative Diana DeGette and a short speech from Colorado Independent Editor Susan Greene. Other speakers will include small business owners, journalists, online students, and other Coloradans that will be deeply impacted by the repeal of net neutrality protections.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, a Trump appointee, recently announced that the FCC will vote on December 14th to gut the historic net neutrality rules, which protects the open internet and free flow of information.

“Millions of citizens have spoken out in support of a free, fair, and open internet,” said Elena Nunez, Executive Director at Colorado Common Cause. “We are joining hundreds of rallies and protests happening across the country to tell the FCC that a strong 21st century democracy requires strong Net Neutrality rules.”

Photo credit: Atomic Taco, Creative Commons, Flickr