Don’t miss: Citizens’ Climate Lobby Energy Speaker Series

Members of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby are proud to offer their Monthly Energy Speaker Series, an opportunity for learning and community engagement on the important topic of climate change.

This month’s presentation features two remarkable activists who attended the COP23 UN Climate Change conference in Bonn in November: Rhiannon Gallagher and Martin Voelker. Rhiannon organizes the Jeffco Climate Action Team and Parents for the Planet; Martin runs the Colorado Renewable Energy Society’s Jeffco chapter and the monthly speaker series at JUC.

On Thursday, December 14 at 7:00 p.m. at Jefferson Unitarian Church in Golden (14350 32nd Ave.), these speakers will report on how the world community plans to avert runaway global warming. The event is free.

See you there!