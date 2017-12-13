News Poetry: Hating Hillary

My sister starts a story she heard from a wealthy

Miami restaurateur leans close

this is before Clinton’s success in politics in Arkansas

whispers the man who told me dated Bill’s mother

knew how she hated her daughter-in-law to-be

even young Hillary understood she could not become

president because she was female

but could become, would become Mrs. President she snared Bill

(and she’s a lesbian) the word spit like

putrefying flesh married him ignored his peccadillos

she gulps her wine growls as if these stories involved her

husband who fooled around for years a topic we

absolutely avoid Hillary pushed him up

the political ladder was involved, too, in the death plots

in Arkansas evil too much ambition for a woman

a murderer, a lesbian evil evil evil

her vitriol triggers recognition she’s the demographic

(fifty-five percent of college-educated women)

voted for Trump insist their choice had nothing to do with

whiteness his promise to protect America

and the little woman

my sister and I were raised on identical pabulum: Cinderella

Snow White Rapunzel rescue tales saved by a prince

I sip my wine knowing she swallowed the

happily ever after

