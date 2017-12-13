News Poetry: Hating Hillary
My sister starts a story she heard from a wealthy
Miami restaurateur leans close
this is before Clinton’s success in politics in Arkansas
whispers the man who told me dated Bill’s mother
knew how she hated her daughter-in-law to-be
even young Hillary understood she could not become
president because she was female
but could become, would become Mrs. President she snared Bill
(and she’s a lesbian) the word spit like
putrefying flesh married him ignored his peccadillos
she gulps her wine growls as if these stories involved her
husband who fooled around for years a topic we
absolutely avoid Hillary pushed him up
the political ladder was involved, too, in the death plots
in Arkansas evil too much ambition for a woman
a murderer, a lesbian evil evil evil
her vitriol triggers recognition she’s the demographic
(fifty-five percent of college-educated women)
voted for Trump insist their choice had nothing to do with
whiteness his promise to protect America
and the little woman
my sister and I were raised on identical pabulum: Cinderella
Snow White Rapunzel rescue tales saved by a prince
I sip my wine knowing she swallowed the
happily ever after
Photo credit: Charisma Jonesford, Creative Commons, Flickr
Like this story? Steal it! Feel free to republish it in part or in full, just please give credit to The Colorado Independent and add a link to the original.
Got a tip? Story pitch? Send us an e-mail. Follow The Colorado Independent on Twitter.
THE BLOGS
