The Home Front: ‘There is no contingency plan’ for the estimated 90k Colorado families who rely on CHIP for basic healthcare

“Everyone from government officials to late night hosts are sounding the alarm as the Child Health Insurance Program runs out of money, putting almost nine million children nationwide at risk of losing health coverage,” reports Summit Daily. “In Summit County, more than 600 children rely on the program for low-cost coverage. Local leaders are calling for Congress to come together and refund a program that had until recently seen bipartisan support. CHIP is a health insurance program for low-income children and pregnant women who do not financially qualify for Medicaid. For 20 years, it has covered doctor and hospital visits, emergency room visits, immunizations, dental care and other critical needs. However, with a Republican majority seeking ways to shrink the government while also cutting taxes, CHIP has become a bargaining chip in budget negotiations for 2018. Funding ran out for the program in September and there is no timeline for renewal. Several states are set to lose funding in the next few months, including Colorado, and there is no contingency plan for the estimated 90,000 Colorado families who rely on the program for basic health care.”

“Consider this paradox: If federal rules protecting net neutrality are rescinded, it could prove a boon to Fort Collins’ municipal broadband efforts,” reports The Coloradoan in Fort Collins. “Federal net neutrality rules, set to be voted on by the Federal Communications Commission on Thursday, require internet service providers to treat all data the same. Open-internet supporters warn that rescinding those rules could lead to Internet-based companies being forced to pay more to have their services offered to consumers — for example, slowing Netflix streams so much they come with their own antique dial-up tones unless Netflix pays a premium. If those fears materialize — Comcast has pledged not to discriminate against content — it could be a marketing tool for Fort Collins’ planned municipal broadband effort. The Fort Collins City Council will develop policies around net neutrality and privacy for its users later in the project.”

“David May clicked to the next slide of his presentation on Wednesday at the northern Colorado Regional Issues Summit at the Embassy Suites, and it showed a picture that encapsulate the day: A custom Colorado license plate that read IH8 I25,” reports The Greeley Tribune. “‘You get in your car, and sometimes you go like hell,” said May, CEO of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce and the convener of the Fix North Interstate-25 business alliance steering committee. “Sometimes it is hell.” The audience laughed, but the issue isn’t funny. Coloradans drove 49.3 billion total miles on I-25 in 2015, according to May’s presentation, and that figure will increase to more than 90 billion by 2040. If the interstate remains in the same shape it is now, May said, the average drive from Fort Collins to Denver will eventually take three hours. And the Colorado Department of Transportation’s $10 billion budget shortfall, which grows by about $1 billion per year, will make it hard for the state to fund the improvements to avoid the bottleneck.”