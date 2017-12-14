News Poetry: (Survivors)

Alyssa Oursler
Language is like eating ice cream, with a fork. 

I apologize to another person for forgetting their birthday 

and wonder if it’s possible to forget something you never actually knew. 

People are always asking me how I am, apparently expecting me to know. I don’t say: the illusion of honesty can build the most impressive wall. 

I am a chain-link fence. Everyone sees the whole—not the holes. 

I am trying to pinpoint when I decided it was okay to not fully exist.

What makes us human, I guess, is our ability to hate (ourselves). 

Or maybe, that’s just what makes me (a woman). 

 

This piece is dedicated to survivors of sexual assault.

 

Photo credit: Joe deSousa, Creative Commons, Flickr 

About the Author

Alyssa Oursler

Alyssa Oursler's prose has been published or is forthcoming in Hobart, The East Bay Review, 805 Lit, Luna Luna Magazine, and more. She works as a journalist. You can find her on Twitter @alyssaoursler.

