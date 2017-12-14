News Poetry: (Survivors)

Language is like eating ice cream, with a fork.

I apologize to another person for forgetting their birthday

and wonder if it’s possible to forget something you never actually knew.

People are always asking me how I am, apparently expecting me to know. I don’t say: the illusion of honesty can build the most impressive wall.

I am a chain-link fence. Everyone sees the whole—not the holes.

I am trying to pinpoint when I decided it was okay to not fully exist.

What makes us human, I guess, is our ability to hate (ourselves).

Or maybe, that’s just what makes me (a woman).

This piece is dedicated to survivors of sexual assault.

Photo credit: Joe deSousa, Creative Commons, Flickr