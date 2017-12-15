Meet the ‘world’s only full-time hemp reporter’— right here in Colorado

News readers in Colorado might recognize the name Kristen Wyatt, who wrote for The Associated Press for 17 years— her last seven as Colorado’s statehouse reporter.

But she recently got married, and now goes by Kristen Nichols. And she underwent more than just a byline reinvention, too. She left the AP for Marijuana Business Daily where she is, she says, the world’s only full-time reporter covering the hemp industry in a state responsible for half the nation’s hemp trade. In the past couple months, she’s written about New Mexico’s infant hemp law, how North Carolina is welcoming the hemp industry, and how hemp growers are getting help in a battle against pests. When retailer Target started selling and then backed away from selling Cannabidiol products (a cannabis compound that’s federally illegal and often used to treat illness, but doesn’t get people high), Nichols was all over it.

I recently caught up with Nichols (neé Wyatt) about her transition from being a straight-laced AP scribe with a desk at the Capitol to a marijuana-slash-business-slash-agricultural reporter for a pot trade publication and about her life on the new beat. Our conversation has been edited for clarity.

Your Twitter byline says you’re “literally the world’s only full-time hemp reporter.” You’re a former AP reporter so I take it that’s been fact-checked?

Nichols: [Laughs] Of course. No. To my knowledge, I am. I left AP to kind of start more hemp coverage for Marijuana Business Daily. There are activists who write a lot about hemp. There are full-time professional marijuana reporters who do a lot of great work on hemp but they also cover marijuana and other things. As far as I know and can tell, there’s not anywhere in the trade press or the consumer-facing mainstream press anybody that does nothing but hemp coverage. There is limited coverage of hemp whether you’re looking at agriculture journals, those kinds of for-farmer publications, or there are lots of publications for the marijuana industry but nobody who does all hemp all the time.

When I hear ‘hemp’ I immediately think of those necklaces sold at Spencer’s gifts in the ’90s with clay mushrooms in them. Or a rope. What is it?

Hemp and marijuana are the same plant grown differently. They are both cannabis sativa. Let’s say you have a field of pot. It will, over time, naturally turn into hemp. If you do certain things to cannabis sativa … to hemp, it produces these buds that are strong in THC, which is marijuana. It’s all the same thing. At the same time, hemp growing is legal. The feds told all the states in 2014 you can grow hemp with permission as a pilot project from your state department of agriculture. That is the beginning and the end of the guidance. It didn’t tell states what that had to look like … what they could allow. So we have this huge rainbow and patchwork of states. We’re in Colorado, which grows about half the nation’s hemp crop right now. It’s pretty loosey-goosey, you can pretty much do anything you want with it. In other states, you can only make soap and rope out of it. Other states you have to be on university property and growing it in that limited way. And states disagree dramatically about what kinds of hemp are legal and when it becomes pot. So if you’re a business and you’re operating and planning any kind of business plan you’ve got to really look at what different states allow, and states can change their minds three times a week whether they consider your product legal or illegal. So it’s really the early, days, I would say, for hemp.

How do you describe Marijuana Business Daily?

It is the biggest industry trade publication [for marijuana]. It’s business-to-business news. It’s not consumer facing. It’s really like any other trade publication, like Denver Business Journal, but only about one industry. I like it so you can wonk out on things that might not be interesting to most people, like new business regulation, changes to tax code, super nerdy policy stuff that I like to read and write about but I know isn’t interesting to Joe Consumer, because most people don’t use pot. You always had to keep that in mind when you’re writing for a general interest publication, but now I’m writing for a very, very, not-general audience so I can kind of be more of a geek.