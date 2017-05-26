One worker dead, three injured in Anadarko gas tank explosion near Mead

The equipment that exploded is owned by energy giant Anadarko Petroleum, which acknowledged earlier today that two pockets of gas from its wells have been found near the site of the fatal home explosion in Firestone on April 17.

One worker was killed and three injured near Mead when an oil and gas tank exploded this afternoon.

The equipment, known as a “tank battery,” is owned and operated by Anadarko Petroleum, which acknowledged today that two pockets of high-concentration, fugitive gas had been discovered underground near the scene of a different explosion in Firestone that killed two men and injured a woman on April 17. The company also disclosed that three wells in the area – including the well that was connected to a severed flowline that leaked gas into Firestone home that exploded – would be permanently closed.

Mountain View Fire Battalion Chief Roger Rademacher said three workers working near the tank battery that blew up at 3:15 this afternoon were injured and transported by ambulance. One has serious injuries and the two others are moderately injured. He didn’t mention that a fourth worker was killed. Weld County Sheriff’s officials confirmed that worker’s death early this evening.

The names of the victims have not been released.

A family, accompanied by a man in a hardhat, could be seen weeping this evening at the site of today’s blast. They asked to be left alone and not to be photographed.

Police say “Preliminary information suggests that maintenance was possibly being performed on the site when the incident happened.”

A tank battery is a cluster of equipment that stores and processes extracted oil and gas until trucks arrive to carry it away. Colorado’s oil and gas regulatory agency, the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC), did not begin recording or taking inventory of tank battery sites until 2009. The majority of sites predating 2009 remain undocumented and unregulated.

An intact Anadarko tank battery close to the site of the Firestone blast is pictured below. It’s four miles from the tank battery that blew up today.

Hours before the Mead explosion, Anardarko announced that two high concentration pockets of flammable methane gas have been found near the tank pictured here in Firestone’s Oak Meadows neighborhood. Soil samples show methane saturation at close to 14 percent. “That means the ground was drenched with the stuff,” says a source close to the industry.

Mitigation is under way, the company said, with PVC venting and extraction systems set up at the gas pockets in Firestone. Contractors have been testing the site since at least last week.

Anadarko will permanently shut down three wells near the site of the Firestone blast, the company announced Wednesday.

Craig Walters, vice president of Anadarko’s Rocky Mountain operations, told attendees at an Oak Meadows Homeowners Association meeting Wednesday evening that inspections show the wells to be safe, but that the company will plug and abandon them permanently because of the “special circumstances and sensitivity” around the equipment. Anadarko temporarily shut 3,000 wells earlier this month when an investigation linked the explosion to one of their wells.

The Firestone explosion was caused by an improperly abandoned flowline leading from the well, which leaked flammable natural gas into the ground near the home of Erin and Mark Martinez. On April 17, this gas caught fire in the basement of the home, critically wounding Erin and killing Mark and his brother-in-law, Joey Irwin.

Walters said Wednesday night that Anadarko is “actively participating” in an investigation into that incident. That probe is being led by the National Transportation Safety Board, because pipelines are considered a form of transportation. The company says it cannot answer questions about the incident itself while the investigation is underway.

At the HOA’s request, Anadarko is providing funding for the purchase of home natural gas detection devices. The gas that seeped into the Martinez home was unprocessed, without the additive mercaptan, which provides the telltale “gas smell.”

The company also has provided posters showing the location of its active underground flowlines in the neighborhood. Those maps aren’t kept by the COGCC, leaving the public in the dark about what lies beneath their homes, offices and schools.

The oil and gas industry recently worked to kill proposed legislation that would have required the state regulatory agency to map all active and inactive flowlines across Colorado. The line that caused the Firestone tragedy was considered inactive.

Both today’s blast and the fatal home explosion in April raise questions about Anadarko’s safety practices. Company officials gathered near the Mead site earlier this evening, but beyond the point where police would allow this reporter access to seek the company’s comment.

Both explosions also raise questions about the efficacy of the COGCC and the wisdom of its dual roles as both a booster of oil and gas production and the industry’s health and safety regulator.

Weeks before the Firestone explosion, the Colorado Court of Appeals handed down a benchmark decision in March ordering the COGCC to prioritize public health and safety concerns above its role promoting the industry. Gov. John Hickenlooper’s administration is appealing that decision with the Colorado Supreme Court, despite objections by conservationists and residents of the gas patch who say the governor is insensitive to their concerns.

Hickenlooper is a former oil and gas industry geologist who made headlines drinking fracking fluid during a U.S. Senate Committee hearing. He asserted last week that the COGCC is doing its job protecting the public from health and safety threats posed by the industry.