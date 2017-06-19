Wiretap: Terror strikes again in London as van plows into crowd outside Finsbury Park mosque
Terror hits London again, this time outside a North London mosque. At least one person is dead and eight injured as a van drove onto a sidewalk and into a crowd of pedestrians who had just left the Finsbury Park mosque. The Muslim Council of Britain called the attack a “violent manifestation of Islamophobia.” Via the BBC.
The nationally hyped, special election House race in Georgia Tuesday in a heavily Republican district is one that Republicans must win. Or you could put it this way: The nationally hyped, special election House race in Georgia comes at a time when Donald Trump’s poll numbers are plummeting, meaning it’s a race Democrats must win. Via The New York Times.
On the day after Trump tweets that he is under investigation for obstruction of justice, Trump’s lawyer says he’s not under investigation for anything. Unless, of course, he is. Via The Washington Post.
Frank Bruni: Whether or not you think ugly rhetoric leads to violence, it’s clear that this is what the political divide looks like today — I’m OK, you’re pure evil. Via The New York Times. On the other hand, if you look at the just-completed Virginia primaries, it looks as if political moderation made a big comeback on both the Democratic and Republican sides. Via The National Journal.
Neil Irwin: Trump missed one critical lesson in how to be a populist leader. You can’t really make it work unless you do things that are actually popular. Via The New York Times.
Two years ago, Trump supporters couldn’t look away. Now, if you trust the polls, it looks as if at least some of them are beginning to tune out. Via The Washington Post.
If you’re a rookie Republican congressman deep in Trump Country, the question, says Molly Ball in The Atlantic, is how you can stay true to both your principles and to the people who sent you to Washington.
The meaning of the mistrial in the Bill Cosby case may be both less and more than you think. Via The New Yorker.
Michael J. Socolow: Megyn Kelly’s interview with a stammering, sweating, ridiculous-looking Alex Jones made no news and clearly wasn’t worth the time or effort. Via The Boston Globe.
From The National Review: David French writes that if you believe in the 2nd Amendment and gun rights, you have to believe that the Philando Castile verdict was a miscarriage of justice.
Democrats have a plan in combating the Senate Republicans in their bid to repeal Obamacare. And it’s one, unsurprisingly, that Trump basically wrote for them. They’ll ask why did Trump smilingly celebrate the victory of the House bill in the White House Rose Garden when he would later call the same bill “mean” and say that Senate must make it more generous. Via Politico.
If Republicans do away with Obamacare, they may be taking us somewhere they’ve never wanted to go. The next big movement in healthcare reform would almost certainly be Medicare for all. Via Vox.
Many pundits who worship at the feet of the New York Times failed to note (ignored?) The Gray Lady’s attempt to draw a non-existent parallel between the shooting of Republicans at a baseball practice by James Hodgkinson and the 2011 shooting that wounded former Rep. Gabby Giffords and killed six in a supermarket parking lot by Jared Lee Loughner. The Times’ editorial said in part, “there’s no sign of incitement as direct as in the Giffords attack”. America’s paper of record issued no apology. Via The Weekly Standard.
CBS News’ Scott Pelley believes the shooting of Republicans at a baseball practice was “to some degree self-inflicted”. Via Newsbusters.org
Unaffected by the hysteria gripping the mainstream media over President Trump’s administration, the Dow Jones industrial average has hit another all-time high. Via CNBC
Protests have again disrupted a rendition of Julius Caesar in Central Park that celebrates the assassination of President Trump. Via The Gateway Pundit
Democrats have been all but ruined by losing state legislatures, governorships, the Congress, the Supreme Court, the presidency and the Obama progressive project. Victor Davis Hanson believes President Trump can continue to dismantle Barack Obama’s agenda. Via American Greatness.
